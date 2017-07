1962లో ఏం జరిగిందో తెలుసుగా?: చైనా, ఏం.. మీకు1967 గుర్తులేదా?: భారత్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Nathu La and Cho La clashes, (September 11-14, 1967 for Nathu La; October 1, 1967 for Cho La) were a series of clashes between India and China along the Sikkim border. According to an Sino-Indian expert, the conflict ended with the defeat of China. Indian troops drove back the attacking forces. Many PLA fortifications at Nathu La were destroyed. Starting from August 13, 1967, Chinese troops started digging trenches in Nathu La across the Indian border. After Indian troops observed that some trenches were inside Sikkim, it asked the local Chinese commander to withdraw from the then Indian protectorate state. On October 1, 1967, another clash between India and China took place at Cho La, a few km north of Nathu La. According to the Indian government version with which neutral experts concur, the clash was initiated by the Chinese troops after a scuffle between the two, when the Chinese troops infiltrated into Sikkim, claimed the pass and questioned the position of Indian troops.