China on Thursday slammed India for apparently building a new road in the Ladakh sector, but lavished praise on Pakistan as its key partner. The move signals a sharper polarisation of Beijing’s ties in the subcontinent, following the Doklam crisis. “It seems that Indian side is slapping its own face,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, in response to reports that India was building a road between Marsimik La to Hot Spring. The area is not far from the Pangong lake in Ladakh, where there was an unarmed clash between Indian and Chinese troops earlier this month.