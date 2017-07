బెంగళూరులో చైనీయుడిపై కత్తితో దాడి

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Arrested the accused who had assaulted a Chinese citizen within 5 days seized 2 bikes @CPBlr @AddlCPEast @BlrCityPolice

English summary

A Chinese national was attacked in Bengaluru on Saturday night. All five accused have been taken into custody. The man identified as Yan, arrived in Bengaluru to finalise a business deal.