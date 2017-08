డోక్లామ్ ఇష్యూ: బరితెగించిన చైనా, తప్పంతా భారత్ దేనంటూ వీడియో.. వైరల్!

National

Ramesh Babu

In an agitprop video that has amused more than angered Indians, China's official news agency Xinhua has accused India of committing "seven sins" in the two-month-long Doklam standoff near Sikkim and embellished its comments with poorly spelt subtitles and racial stereotypes. The video, an edition of Xinhua's new "Spark" show, features anchor Dier Wang accusing India of "sins" that include "trespassing, confusing right and wrong, putting the blame on the victim, hijacking a small neighbour and sticking to a mistake knowingly." The three-minute video has been posted through Xinhua's English-language account on Twitter; the micro-blogging site is blocked in China.