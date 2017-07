భలే చాన్స్: ఈ ఫ్రిజ్ కి విద్యుత్ అవసరమే లేదు... ధర కూడా రూ.4 వేలే!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a bid to save the consumable food, a class 12 student from Delhi designed a prototype of a ‘magic-fridge’ which can run without electricity. The product has been designed keeping in mind the need of farmers and middlemen who deal with fruits and vegetables. "From the beginning, I was always inclined towards environmental issues and wanted to find sustainable solutions." says Dikshita Khullar, a class 12 student from G.D. Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, reports SwachhIndia. Inculcating her learning from school, Dikshita used the concepts of passive evaporation to make this magic fridge. Just by using bricks, sand, jute bags and bamboos, she's designed her prototype that can be used by farmers and middlemen.