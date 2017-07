National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

“WHO KNEW that an average student like me will get a job in Google. I can’t share my happiness how I am feeling, it’s like a dream has come true. My hard work has paid off well,” says Harshit Sharma, a student of Class-XII (I.T.) stream of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33-B, Chandigarh, who got selected for graphic designing by Google.