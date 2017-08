లింగ మార్పిడికి వెళ్లి.. ప్రేమలో పడ్డారు!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

An unlikely love affair comes to fruition when Aarav Appukuttan marries Sukanya Krishnan. They had very little in common, except that they spoke the same language and their souls were trapped in the wrong body. They were on a difficult journey to the opposing poles when they met at the midpoint. The man in the story was not born a man and the woman in the story was not born a woman. Appukkuttan was still Bindu when he was waiting for a doctor to consult on a sex-change surgery three years ago Sukanya, then Chandu, was also at the waiting room at the clinic in Mumbai with the same determination.