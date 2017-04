కుదిరిన రాజీ?: సీఎం పళనిస్వామే, ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శిగా పన్నీరు, దినకరన్ అరెస్ట్‌ వరకు ఆగి.. అప్పుడు..

తమిళనాట పన్నీరు, పళనిల మధ్య రాజీ కుదిరినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

English summary

Chennai: After weeks of chaos and instability, the two factions of Tamil Nadu’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are close to a merger. While formal discussions are yet to begin, two senior leaders of the AIADMK said chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami may step down to make way for former chief minister O. Panneerselvam. An AIADMK legislator from the Panneerselvam faction said on the condition of anonymity, “We have said that he (Panneerselvam) should take over as chief minister, as per the wishes of the people and cadre. And, that is how things have shaped up in the last few days. We can expect a positive decision.”