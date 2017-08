వచ్చేస్తోంది.. రూ.200 నోటు! విడుదలకు ఆర్బీఐ సన్నాహాలు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Union government on Wednesday confirmed that a new Rs 200 note will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India. While no immediate date was made known, the new denomination could well hit ATMs and banks as early as next week. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 24 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and on the recommendations of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, the Central Government hereby specifies the denomination of bank notes of the value of two hundred rupees,” an official government notification said.