The Gujarat Congress today expelled 14 Gujarat MLAs for cross-voting in favour of BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday.The MLAs - Mahendra Vaghela, Raghavji Patel, Amit Choudhary, Bholabhai Gohil, CK Raulji, Kamsi Makwana, Hakubha Jadeja - were supposed to be close to Shanhkersinh Vaghela, who revolted against the party recently.