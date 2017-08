National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Uttar pradesh congress party opened a bank called the State Bank of Tomato in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. “I have deposited 0.5 Kg tomatoes, will get 1 kg after 6 months. I’m 103-year-old, never thought have to see this,” said Srikrishna Verma, one of the customers at the ‘bank’.