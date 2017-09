National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

An SPG commando from Congress President Sonia Gandhi's security cover has gone missing since September 3 under suspicious circumstances. The commando, Rakesh Kumar, had reported for duty at Gandhi's official residence 10, Janpath on September 1. However, it was later found out that he had an off on the given day. Why did he don his uniform and came to work that day is what's troubling the police officials now. The 31-year-old left Gandhi's residence around 11am on September 1 after meeting his friends there, police said. Rakesh, however, left his service revolver as well as his mobile phone behind, and thus could not be reached either by police or family. Rakesh lives in a rented accommodation in Dwarka with his wife and two kids.