జీఎస్టీపై ప్రధాని సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు.. వీడియో విడుదల చేసిన కాంగ్రెస్, అప్పుడెందుకలా?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Just hours before roll out of GST, the Congress party today tweeted undated old clips of Narendra Modi saying "GST can never be successful" and its implementation is "impossible" without the requisite infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen opposing GST in the videos, on the ground that the new tax system cannot be implemented without development of proper infrastructure. Critisising Modi on the same argument, Congress today said: "Modi ji, how quickly you forget your own words. Why are you rolling out GST without developing the proper infrastructure." "This is what Modi ji & the BJP really think of GST" is what the Congress captioned one clip.