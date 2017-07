వాఘేలా ఎఫెక్ట్: బెంగళూరుకు 44 మంది కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యేల తరలింపు

National

Swetha

English summary

Congress is sending 44 MLAs from Gujarat to Bengaluru to stop them from being lured by the BJP, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Sources told CNN-News18 that 16 MLAs from central and south Gujarat were shifted to Neejanad Resort in Anand while another 11 from Saurashtra were made to stay at a farmhouse near Rajkot on Friday.