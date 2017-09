ఇలా చౌక: జల రవాణ వసతులతో నదుల అనుసంధానం తేలిక

National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Now, an engineer, who is known to be an expert on interlinking of rivers, is trying to break new ground – he has come up with a proposal to connect rivers through national waterways. The proposal comes with the promise of insulating Chennai against drought. According to the proposal, a system will be designed to network rivers in Tamil Nadu, along with those in neighbouring States, using floodwater that would otherwise drain into the sea. A. C. Kamaraj, member of Expert Committee on Interlinking of Rivers, has proposed national waterways that will be a long elevated channel, which will sometimes run 250 metres above mean sea level, and carry floodwater from one river to another.