బీజేపీ కార్పొరేటర్ భార్య హోటల్లో ‘సెక్స్ రాకెట్’!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The anti-human trafficking cell of Thane police raided a hotel in Kalyan (east) on Wednesday and busted sex racket. The hotel is owned by Ranjana Patil, wife of BJP corporator Nitin Patil. Six staffers of the hotel were arrested and four women, including a Bangladeshi, were rescued. The Bangladeshi woman was carrying a valid passport and visa. The arrested accused were bar manager Harishchandra Shetty (57), cashier Rahul Dutt, and waiters Satyanarayan Pal (42), Ramakanat Mahant (28), Vijay Shetty and Vigyan Shamal (35). They have been sent to police custody for three days. The police said that they will also question Ranjana to find out if she was aware about the racket that was operating in her hotel.