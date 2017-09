మోడీ కొత్త కొలువుకు కౌంట్ డౌన్: 12 కొత్త ముఖాలు, తెలుగువారెవరు?

National

Ramesh Babu

More than 10 new ministers will be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers tomorrow morning at 10 in a big cabinet revamp. Sources said those who will take oath have to be in Delhi by this evening. At least six ministers, including Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjeev Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Kalraj Mishra and Bandaru Dattatreya have resigned to make way for new faces. PM Modi's cabinet reshuffle - the third in as many years - has been due for months now, especially in the scenario of vacancies and shifting alliances.