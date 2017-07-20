రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికలు: తొలి రౌండులోనే మీరా కుమార్ ను వెనక్కు నెట్టేసిన రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India is all set to get its 14th President as the counting of ballots for the presidential election has finally begun with the numbers stacked in favour of the ruling NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind over opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar. The name of the next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhawan would be known by around 5.00 pm. NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind has number stacked in his favour over the opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar. It is likely that NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind could register an emphatic victory in the Presidential elections today, with over 7 lakh votes in his favour. This is owing largely to a larger support base and cross-voting from some sections.