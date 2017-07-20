రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికలు: తొలి రౌండులోనే మీరా కుమార్ ను వెనక్కు నెట్టేసిన రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్!

న్యూఢిల్లీ: ఇటీవల జరిగిన రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నికలకు సంబంధించి ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు కొద్ది సేపటి క్రితం పార్లమెంటు హౌస్ లో ప్రారంభమైంది. తొలి రౌండులోనే మీరా కుమార్ ను వెనక్కు నెట్టేసిన రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్ ఆధిక్యంలోకి వెళ్లినట్టు తెలుస్తోంది.

బీజేపీ నేతృత్వంలోని నేషనల్ డెమోక్రటిక్ అలయన్స్ తరఫున రామ్ నాథ్, కాంగ్రెస్ నేతృత్వంలోని యునైటెడ్ ప్రోగ్రసివ్ అలయన్స్ తరఫున మీరా కుమార్ లు రాష్ట్రపతి పదవికి పోటీ పడ్డ సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

మొత్తం 4,120 మంది ఎమ్మెల్యేలు, 776 మంది ఎంపీలకు ఓటు హక్కు ఉండగా, 99 శాతం ఓటింగ్ నమోదైంది. దేశవ్యాప్తంగా వివిధ రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఏర్పాటైన 32 పోలింగ్ స్టేషన్ల నుంచి తెచ్చిన బ్యాలెట్ బాక్సుల్లో ఒక్కొక్కటీ ఓపెన్ చేసి ఓట్లను లెక్కించనున్నారు.

నేటి సాయంత్రం 5 గంటలలోగా పూర్తి ఫలితాలు వెలువడవచ్చు. అందరి అంచనాల ప్రకారం దేశ 14వ రాష్ట్రపతిగా రామ్ నాథ్ కోవింద్ గెలుపు ఖాయం. మీరా కుమార్ పై భారీ మెజారిటీతో ఆయన గెలుస్తారని భావిస్తున్నారు.

English summary
India is all set to get its 14th President as the counting of ballots for the presidential election has finally begun with the numbers stacked in favour of the ruling NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind over opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar. The name of the next occupant of the Rashtrapati Bhawan would be known by around 5.00 pm. NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind has number stacked in his favour over the opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar. It is likely that NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind could register an emphatic victory in the Presidential elections today, with over 7 lakh votes in his favour. This is owing largely to a larger support base and cross-voting from some sections.
Story first published: Thursday, July 20, 2017, 11:45 [IST]
