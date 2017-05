బంగ్లాను తాకిన ‘మోరా’ పెను తుఫాను, భారీ వర్షాలు : భారత్, బర్మాపై ప్రభావం

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

As expected #Mora #CycloneMora intensified into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (Cat-1 Hurricane) at BoB, Expected to make a landfall in few hrs pic.twitter.com/VhgLidGPti

English summary

Cyclone Mora hits the eastern coast of Bangladesh early on Tuesday, the meteorological department said. After this landfall, the storm is expected to hit the northeastern part of India and Myanmar which will cause damage to the lives and property.