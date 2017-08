పాకిస్తాన్ లో తొలిసారి ఓ హిందువుకు..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi formed his cabinet on Friday, which comprised his forerunner Nawaz Sharif’s advisers and allies. This new cabinet also carved its way in the history books of the Pakistan’s government as it included its first Hindu member in almost two decades, Darshan Lal. President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath taking ceremony of office to the 47-member cabinet comprising of 28 federal and 19 state ministers in a televised event at his official residence. Ahead of the general elections in mid-2018, the ‘reshuffle’ was aimed at bolstering support for the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).