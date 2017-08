National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf while almost admitting that fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was in his country has said that Islamabad would never assist New Delhi in its search for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts mastermind. In an interview to Pakistani TV channel, Musharraf slyly backed Dawood and said,"India has been killing Muslims and Dawood Ibrahim has been reacting." "India has been accusing Pakistan for long. Why should we now become good and assist them? I don't know where Dawood is. He must be here, somewhere," Musharraf added.