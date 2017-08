సంచలనం: మాఫియా డాన్ దావూద్ కరాచీలోనే? ఆసక్తికరంగా సీఎన్ఎన్-న్యూస్18 స్టింగ్ ఆపరేషన్!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The telephone rang that evening at a palatial bungalow in the tony Clifton neighbourhood of Karachi and was answered by the most wanted man in India — Dawood Ibrahim. “Aap Kaun? (Who are you?)” he shot back when asked whether it was Dawood on the line. When this correspondent identified himself, there was a pause as the 1993 Bombay blasts mastermind, clearly rattled at picking up a call he was not supposed to, tried to figure out damage control. “No this is Chotani speaking,” he tried to take evasive action. Chotani — Javed Chotani — is a bookie who masterminds Dawood’s businesses in Dubai. Indians know him through his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case where he allegedly worked as a conduit between Dawood and the players.