మరో రైలు ప్రమాదం.. ఉదయం శక్తి కుంజ్.. మధ్యాహ్నం రాజధాని ఎక్స్ ప్రెస్!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A Delhi-bound Rajdhani went off the tracks near Minto bridge in New Delhi on Thursday, hours after seven coaches of the Shaktipunj Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh, said a railways spokesperson. No casualties were reported in the two accidents. “The engine and power car are affected. Since the speed of the (Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express) train was very low, there was no injury to any passenger,” said Neeraj Sharma, Northern Railways spokesperson.