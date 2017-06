1500 మంది పిల్లలు కిడ్నాప్! అసలెక్కడికి తీసుకెళ్తున్నారు? ఏం చేస్తున్నారు?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Eighteen children go missing in Delhi every day on average. Only a few are traced and restored to their parents. Shocked? Well, the national capital beats the national average easily when it comes to missing children. While 11 children disappear in the country every hour, two-third of them are traced. In Delhi, that's not quite the case. According to police records most cases of missing children are reported from slum areas such as Sangam Vihar in South Delhi, Sultanpuri in Outer Delhi and Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi.