పెళ్లికి నిరాకరించిందని.. యువతిని ఆమె కుటుంబ సభ్యుల ఎదుటే..

పెళ్లి చేసుకోవడానికి నిరాకరించిందన్న కోపంతో ఓ యువతిపై ఓ యువకుడు అఘాయిత్యానికి పాల్పడ్డాడు. ఆమె కుటుంబ సభ్యులు చూస్తుండగానే ఆ యువతిని దారుణంగా కాల్చి చంపాడు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 24-year-old woman in the national capital was allegedly shot dead by a man On Friday after she turned down his marriage proposal. The incident happened in south Delhi's Khirki Extension. The CCTV footage revealed three others accompanied the accused who fired at the woman. Two men have been arrested and an FIR for attempted murder has been registered. According to police, the accused, Manoj, and his friends went to the woman's house. When she came out, he shot her in the chest. Her brother is an eyewitness. She was rushed to a hospital but couldn't be saved, police said.