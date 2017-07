మళ్లీ నోట్ల రద్దు? రూ.2000 నోటుపై వేటు నిజమా? లేక ఊహాగానమా?

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Is the Central government quietly planning another round of demonetisation? A large number of people believe the Rs 2,000 note will be scrapped. Now the talk has reached Parliament too. The Opposition in Rajya Sabha today asked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to clarify whether the government has decided to scrap the newly launched Rs 2,000 note. However, Jaitley did not respond even as many Opposition members insisted for clarification from him.