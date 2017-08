National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The dera chief was convicted of rape on August 25. Earlier today, CBI judge Jagdeep Singh was flown in a helicopter to Sunaria Jail, where a special court room was set up for pronouncing the quantum of sentence in a rape case. A three-tier security ring has been installed around Rohtak’s Sunaria district jail. The administration has issued a stern warning and is keeping vigil in the states of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi ahead of the announcement of sentence keeping in mind the violence that broke out after the verdict was announced where 38 people were killed.