డేరా బాబాపై మళ్లీ విచారణ! ఈసారి రెండు హత్య కేసుల్లో.. పంచకులలో భద్రత కట్టుదిట్టం..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Security has been tightened in Panchkula town in Haryana ahead of a crucial hearing in two separate murder cases against Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and others here on Saturday. The cases, related to the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh, allegedly by functionaries and followers of the sect will be held in the court of special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh. The same court had, on August 25, convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on two counts of rape of female disciples.