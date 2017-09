National

Narsimha

English summary

Computers of Dera Sacha Sauda were tampered with and hard disks removed or altered before the sect’s headquarters at Sirsa were searched under the supervision of a court commissioner appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Sirsa police seized 60 such hard disks on the information provided by Vineet Kumar, the dera’s IT head, who was arrested today.