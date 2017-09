తవ్వుతున్న కొద్దీ డేరా బాబా చీకటి కోణాలు: రాసలీలల కోసం సొరంగం

National

An illegal explosives factory has been found inside the headquarter of the Dera Sacha Sauda premises in Sirsa, after forces continued search operation for the second day on Saturday. The factory has already been sealed. Information and Public Relations Deputy Director, Satish Mehra, said a window-like path leading from Dera Awas to Sadhvi Niwas has been found.