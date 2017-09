పాపం.. డేరాబాబాను గుడ్డిగా నమ్మి.. కోట్లు పెట్టుబడిగా పెట్టాడు.. చివరికి శవమై బావిలో తేలాడు..

National

A Dera Sacha Sauda follower from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana committed suicide when he realised that his investments in the cult would go down the drain after the sect’s chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape. Somveer (48) had invested Rs 3.10 crore in the Dera Sacha Sauda’s hotel and resorts business. He had also donated 12 acres of his land to the Dera, in blind faith. The cult's supporter went missing on Wednesday and his body was recovered from a village well on Friday. His family said that Somveer was depressed after hearing about Ram Rahim’s arrest. After his disappearance, the family approached Haryana police in a bid to locate him. On Friday evening, a farmer noticed the body in the village well and informed the police.