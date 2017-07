నటిపై లైంగికదాడి యత్నం కేసులో ప్రముఖ హీరో అరెస్టు

National

Ramesh Babu

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 20:58 [IST]

English summary

Shocking details continue to emerge in the Malayalam actress abduction case. Actor Dileep has now been arrested in connection with the case.Dileep's name got linked to the case after prime accused Pulsar Suni said in a statement to the police that he wrote a letter to the actor. Dileep denied knowing Pulsar Suni, but a selfie leaked to the media showed the accused on the sets of the actor's film Georgettan's Pooram. The actor was interrogated along with director Nadirshah for 13 hours to understand his involvement in the case, and his wife Kavya Madhavan's place of business was raided as well. Dileep has repeatedly claimed he is innocent and dragging his name in the Malayalam actress abduction case is an attempt to malign his image and credibility just before the release of his new movie Ramaleela.