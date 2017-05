అవినీతి అంతం: మోడీ ప్రభుత్వంలో కీలకంగా ‘డీబీటీ’

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Monday, May 29, 2017, 11:58 [IST]

English summary

Direct Cash Transfers are increasingly emerging as a key instrument of delivering social welfare benefits around the world. India also realised the potential of this mechanism and numerous pilot programmes were initiated by the UPA government. However, initial attempts by the previous government failed miserably due to low financial inclusion and inadequate IT infrastructure. Has Modi Government done anything different in realising the true potential of DBT? What has been the progress on DBT under PM Modi?