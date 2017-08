సినిమా ఛాన్స్ కోసం వెళితే.. ఆ దర్శకుడు ఏం చేశాడంటే..

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A 19-year-old girl from Jejuri was visiting Pune to audition for a role in a movie. When in Pune, she was all prepared to go for the audition and when she called to confirm the timings, she found to her dismay that they had been postponed. Extending her stay in the city, she finally went for the auditions on Sunday (August 6) at Kalewadi, Tapkir Chowk. According to her statement given to the police, when she reached the audition venue and met with the director, Appa Pawar, who is the accused in the case, instead of taking her audition, he asked her to be in a sexual relationship with her. In return for this, he promised to give her many film offers. Shocked at his lewd advances, she ran away from there and immediately returned to Jejuri. It was after two days that she returned to Pune to file a case at Wakad police station.