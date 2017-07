41% తగ్గిన డిస్కంల నష్టాలు, కారణమిదే!

National

Narsimha

English summary

Power Ministry has got success to save the power worth Rs. 29,000 crore. This is a big achievement that overall DISCOM losses reduced by 41% under this govt.Under UDAY, high loss making States like UP, Rajasthan & TN have decreased their losses by 60 to 70 percent while Haryana has reduced losses by 90%.