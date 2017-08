National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party against skipping Parliament sessions, hinting at action against them after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, The Times of India reported. “Aap apni marzi ki karte rahiye, mujhe jo karna hai, 2019 mein karoonga [You keep doing as you please, and I will act accordingly in 2019],” he said at the BJP’s last Parliamentary Board meeting for the Monsoon Session. “Don’t blame me later.”