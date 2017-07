భారత్ తో దేనికైనా రెడీ, యుద్ధమైనా సరే: రెచ్చిపోయిన చైనా మీడియా

National

Ramesh Babu

India should get ready for an “all-out confrontation” along the entire stretch of the disputed boundary with China, the country’s state media said on Tuesday, threatening to open up new fronts of conflict on the 3,488 km non-demarcated border between the two countries. China isn’t afraid to go to “war” with India and will be ready for a long-term confrontation, the Global Times comment piece said. The threat of new geographical points of conflict being opened up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) comes amid the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) recently carrying out live-fire drills in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) close to Arunachal Pradesh, claimed by China as part of south Tibet.