Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

US President Donald Trump singled out Gurgaon-based SpiceJet for special praise after the Indian budget carrier placed a long-term order worth $22 billion for new aircraft from Boeing, helping create a substantial number of jobs in North America. An airline official said that the SpiceJet order, for up to 205 aircraft, will create about 132,000 jobs in the US. As of today, SpiceJet is the only carrier in India that is ordering aircraft from Boeing, with other low-cost carriers preferring Airbus.