వీడు తండ్రేనా?: పాతిక వేలకు కొడుకును అమ్మేసి.. ఆ డబ్బుతో తాగి తందనాలాడి...

English summary

A man has allegedly sold his son for Rs 25,000 in the Bhadrak district of Odisha. The price was paid fort the 11-month-old son and with the money, the father bought a mobile phone, silver anklet and alcohol. On Tuesday, father Balaram Mukhi was arrested. According to the police, Balaram Mukhi sold his 11-month-old son for Rs 25,000, and out of that sum, he spent Rs 2,000 on a mobile phone, Rs 1,500 on a silver anklet for his seven-year-old daughter and one saree for his wife, Sukuti. And with the remaining amount, Balaram bought alcohol for his session of debauchery. The police also questioned Balaram's wife, Sukuti. Balaram and Sukuti together have another 10-year-old son.