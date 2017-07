National

Narsimha

English summary

A woman who was allegedly driving in a drunken state, hit a divider on the bypass at Chingrighata Mor in Kolkata. The 38-year-old woman was accompanied by another man and a woman in the car.After the accident, a taxi driver tried to help her, but she allegedly assaulted him. When a constable from the Bidhannagar (South) police station tried to get her out of the car, the woman allegedly pulled him into an embrace and started kissing him.