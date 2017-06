అమెరికా కల సాకారానికి.. భారతీయులకు ఇదే బెస్ట్ వీసా

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

In view of the unsettled nature of H-1B employment visas and the long wait for applicants that exceeds 10 years, EB-5 visas have emerged as the best bet for Indian families aspiring for US green cards, a US immigration lawyer has said. Stating this at a press conference here, US Investment Immigration Attorney Vaughan de Kirby, whose firm has successfully represented over 1,300 EB-5 applicants, said EB-5 visas are the answer for enterprising Indians as one qualified investment can result in a green card for the applicants, their spouses and children under 21 years of age.