పంట రుణాల మాఫీ ప్రగతి అవరోధం: 7.5 % వృద్ధి కష్టమే?

The Economic Survey made a strong case for monetary easing and fiscal adjustments, flagging multiple new risks and deflationary impulses that could hinder the country achieving the higher end of the projected growth band of 6.75% to 7.5% for this fiscal year. A structural reform push to growth will come from implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), privatising national carrier Air India and steps to address the twin balance-sheet problem.