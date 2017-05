శేఖర్ రెడ్డికి మరో షాకిచ్చిన ఈడీ.. 30 కేజీల గోల్డ్ బార్స్ కూడా పాయె..

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Tamil Nadu sand mining baron J Sekhar Reddy suffered a setback on Monday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached 30 kg gold bars worth Rs 8.56 crore in connection with a money laundering case against him and his associates. The case was registered by the probe agency against Reddy post demonetisation. The agency's zonal office here issued a provisional attachment order "attaching 30 kg of gold bars worth Rs 8,56,99,350 of Reddy and his associates in connection with the exchange of old notes to new currency notes under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act," the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.