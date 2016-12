బీఎస్పీ ఖాతాలో రూ.104కోట్లు డిపాజిట్: మాయావతికి ఈడీ షాక్

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 7:58 [IST]

English summary

The ED on Monday detected cash deposits totalling over Rs.104 crore in an account belonging to the BSP and Rs 1.43 crore in an account belonging to party Supremo Mayawati's brother Anand in a branch of United Bank of India in the national capital, sources in the Enforcement Directorate said.