బర్ఖా సింగ్ వ్యవహారం: నిన్న వేటు.. నేడు బీజేపీలోకి, పార్టీ మారడం ఇంత వీజీయా?

ఏఐసీసీ ఉపాధ్యక్షుడు రాహుల్‌ గాంధీపై విమర్శలు చేసి, ఆ పార్టీ నుంచి సస్పెండైన మరుసటి రోజే ఢిల్లీ మహిళా కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షురాలు బర‍్ఖా శుక్లా సింగ్‌ బీజేపీలో చేరారు.

English summary

New Delhi: Former Delhi Mahila Congress chief Barkha Shukla Singh on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, a day after the Congress expelled her for “anti-party activities”. She had earlier accused Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi of being “mentally unfit” to lead the party. Singh, who joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leader Shyam Jaju, said she had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of triple talaq. “…But my former party asked me to drop the issue else they will expel me. Congress has shown its true face,” she said according to NDTV. She also alleged that there was “nepotism” in the party. “I am deeply upset and disappointed that I was a member of that party,” she added.