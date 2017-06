మాకూ సాయం చేయండి: సుష్మాకు పాక్ వ్యక్తి విజ్ఞప్తి, స్పందించిన మంత్రి

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa. pic.twitter.com/4ADWkFV6Ht https://t.co/OLVO3OiYMB

Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers Sir Sartaaj Azeez or Ma'am Sushma?? pic.twitter.com/p0MGk0xYBJ

English summary

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday assured a Pakistani man of a medical visa so that his two and a half-month-old infant, who is suffering from a heart disease, can be brought to India for treatment.