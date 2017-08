విధి నిర్వహణలో.. భారీ వర్షాన్నీ లెక్కచేయని ట్రాఫిక్ కానిస్టేబుల్, వీడియో వైరల్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

While enjoying the rains from the window-sill of your workplace or from the balcony of your house could be a pleasant pass-time for many of us, there are others who brave the downpour because of their sheer dedication towards their duty. Last year, the photos of a Haryana policeman working barefoot in rains went viral. Why barefoot? Because he had just one pair of boots and couldn’t risk getting them wet because he had to come to work the next day as well. Now, a Facebook user shared the videos of a policeman controlling traffic, undeterred by the heavy rains in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. Mankan Bammi took to Facebook to share the videos of the traffic policeman he took from inside his car. The videos show him standing in the rain and directing the traffic, which in Delhi becomes even more chaotic when it rains. At one point in one of the videos, he is even shown pushing a car, which probably broke down.