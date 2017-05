ప్రేమించాడు.. ప్రపోజ్ చేశాడు.. ఒప్పుకోకపోవడంతో ఉగ్రవాదిగా మారాడు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Hizbul terrorist Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, turned to terror after his marriage proposal was rejected. A native of Rathsuna village in Tral in southern Kashmir, Sabzar was said to be a close friend of slain Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani. Sabzar snatched a rifle from a policeman and joined the ranks of terrorists in April 2015 after Burhan Wani's brother, Khalid, was killed by forces in Kamla forests of Tral town.