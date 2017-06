'లోన్'కు న్యూడ్ ఫోటోలతో లింకు: పంపిస్తేనే పని.. షాక్ తిన్న అధికారులు..

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

A call center which had been duping thousands of US citizens in name of easy loans has been busted by the Thane crime branch in Ambernath near Mumbai during the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The raid started in the Anand Nagar MIDC area of Ambernath where a BPO named Rackon enterprises operated from an industrial building.