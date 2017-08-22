షాకింగ్: పిల్లలు పుట్టడం లేదని వివాహిత వస్తే.. ఈ డాక్టర్ ఏం చేశాడంటే...

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A city doctor has been arrested by the crime branch on the alleged charges of raping a patient .The police said the accused doctor is assisting another surrogacy specialist doctor who runs a fertility centre in the Naupada area and has been in practice for around 10 years. According to police, the 21-year-old victim is a housewife and a resident of Dharavi and had gone to the doctor attached to the fertility centre to get surrogate services. "On Friday around 7.55 pm, while she was being examined in a room, the accused doctor applied some kind of gel to her private part, stripped her naked and raped her," said the officer quoting the complaint by the victim.