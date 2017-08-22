షాకింగ్: పిల్లలు పుట్టడం లేదని వివాహిత వస్తే.. ఈ డాక్టర్ ఏం చేశాడంటే...

థానే : పిల్లలు పుట్టడం లేదని సరోగసీ సేవలు పొందుదామని ఫెర్టిలిటీ డాక్టరు వద్దకు వచ్చిన ఓ వివాహితపై సాక్షాత్తూ వైద్యుడే అత్యాచారం జరిపిన దారుణ ఘటన మహారాష్ట్రలోని థానే నగరం పరిధిలోని నౌపదలో జరిగింది.
ధారవి ప్రాంతానికి చెందిన 21 ఏళ్ల వివాహిత తనకు పిల్లలు పుట్టడం లేదని ఫెర్టిలిటీ డాక్టరును కలిసేందుకు వచ్చింది. సరోగసీ స్పెషలిస్టు అయిన డాక్టరు వివాహితను గదిలోకి తీసుకెళ్లాడు.
ఆమె జననాంగానికి ఒక రకమైన జెల్ పూసి బట్టలన్నీ విప్పేశాడు. ఆపై వివాహిత అరుస్తున్నా లెక్కచేయకుండా ఆమె నోరు మూసేసి డాక్టరే ఆమెపై అత్యాచారం చేశాడు. ఆపైన తాను రేప్ చేసినట్లు ఎవరికైనా చెబితే తీవ్ర పరిణామాలుంటాయని కూడా హెచ్చరించాడు.
వివాహిత ఇచ్చిన ఫిర్యాదు మేరకు సదరు ఫెర్టిలిటీ డాక్టరుపై ఐపీసీ సెక్షన్ 376, 420, 506 ల కింద పోలీసులు కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. బాధిత వివాహితను వైద్యపరీక్షల కోసం ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించి, కేసు విచారణ బాధ్యతను మహిళా ఎస్ఐ ఆర్డీ షిండేకు అప్పగించారు.
A city doctor has been arrested by the crime branch on the alleged charges of raping a patient .The police said the accused doctor is assisting another surrogacy specialist doctor who runs a fertility centre in the Naupada area and has been in practice for around 10 years. According to police, the 21-year-old victim is a housewife and a resident of Dharavi and had gone to the doctor attached to the fertility centre to get surrogate services. "On Friday around 7.55 pm, while she was being examined in a room, the accused doctor applied some kind of gel to her private part, stripped her naked and raped her," said the officer quoting the complaint by the victim.
Story first published: Tuesday, August 22, 2017, 0:45 [IST]